In this role, Ms. Arnold is responsible for all Nursing practices within the WPBVAHCS, to include advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, licensed practical/vocational nurses, nursing assistants and other allied health team members. In addition to the oversight and accountability of quality of care the services of Social Work, Sterile Processing, Whole Health, and Chaplains.

Ms. Arnold began her nursing career in 1996 as a staff nurse at the Johnson City VA Medical Center in TN, with a position change into the acute dialysis unit before transitioning to Fresenius Medical where she ended up managing the facility that provided both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to the community. While developing in her career field, she also served as an adjunct professor for the BSN program at East TN State University and held a governor’s appointment on the TN State Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Council. Her VA career started in 2005 as a Nurse Manager of a medical/surgical unit at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in TN, where she held the manager position over several areas before transferring to the Atlanta VA Medical Center in GA as the Chief Nurse of Acute Care. Ms. Arnold’s joins us from a sister VA at the Bay Pines VA Health Care System, where she started as the Chief Nurse of Geriatrics and Extended Care, then transitioned to the Chief Nurse of Operations. Ms. Arnold has been the Deputy Director or Director of Operations in Incident Command when activated since 2020.

Ms. Arnold holds an impressive education portfolio, including a master’s degree in nursing administration (MSN) and master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from King University in Bristol, TN. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN) and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Political Science from East TN State University. She is a graduate of the VA VISN 9 Leadership Institute, has a Green Belt training certification from Purdue University, and has coached and mentored many students and staff during her nursing career.