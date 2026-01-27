Thomas Orr

In this role, Mr. Orr, will support Community Clinic Contracting, Canteen, Emergency Management, Police, Logistics, Veteran Experience, Blind Rehabilitation, Prosthetics, and Center for Development & Civic Engagement.

His VA career began in 2015 as a Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program (GHATP) at the Sioux Falls VA, SD, which led him to the role of Administrative Officer for the Surgery Department, where he managed 15 surgical specialties and over 150 employees. In 2018, he transitioned to the West Palm Beach VA as a Health System Specialist for the Assistant Director and Executive Director. In this previously held role he served as Chair of the Veteran Engagement Council and key planner in the coordination of Emergency Management response. His expertise encompass both clinical and administrative services, spearheading organizational improvement efforts.

Mr. Orr's educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master of Public Administration with a Health Services emphasis from the University of South Dakota, where he achieved Magna Cum Laude honors. His professional skills are further enhanced by a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma, graduation from the Virtual Aspiring Leaders Program (vALP) in 2017, and completion of the VISN 8 Competency Development for Leaders (CDL) in 2020.