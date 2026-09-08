Gold Medals, New Purpose: West Palm Beach VA Veterans Shine at National Veterans Golden Age Games

Nine Veterans returned home with 25 medals and seven ribbons after competing in the VA's premier adaptive sports competition for Veterans age 55 and older.

For nine Veterans from the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, participating in the National Veterans Golden Age Games was never just about winning medals. It was about rediscovering purpose, building lasting friendships and proving that resilience doesn't retire.

When the competition ended, the team returned home with 25 medals and seven ribbons in track and field, swimming, archery, boccia, billiards, bowling, pickleball, shuffleboard, table tennis and cornhole. But for the athletes, the greatest victory wasn't measured by the podium. It was found in the confidence they gained, the goals they achieved and the camaraderie they shared with fellow Veterans from across the country.

For first-time competitor and Army Veteran Patricia Cenek-Campbell, the journey began with a conversation.

"Another Veteran participated last year and came back with a bunch of medals," shared Cenek-Campbell. "I said, 'I want that. What is it?' He told me about the Golden Age Games, and I said, 'I'm going to do it this year.'"

Months of training led to four medals: silver in the 400-meter run, 1,500-meter run and 25-yard backstroke events, and bronze in the 25-yard breaststroke.

"My first event at my first Golden Age Games was the 400, and I won a silver medal," she said. "I really knew I could do this because I'd been training for quite a while. It's all about having fun, but when you earn a medal, it's huge."

For Army Veteran Ray Chrampanis, the medals were rewarding, but the people made the experience unforgettable.

"Just being with everybody because we're all Veterans trying to improve our lives and stay active was the most exciting part," Chrampanis said. "Watching people compete despite the conditions they live with is truly amazing."

Chrampanis earned three gold medals in archery, shuffleboard and cornhole, along with a silver medal in boccia and air rifle. Behind every event was his wife and full-time caregiver, who supported him every step of the way.

"I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her," he said. "She's my 24/7 caregiver and has taken such good care of me."

For his wife, the games offered something even more valuable than competition.

"It gave him something to work toward," she said. "It gave focus to our days. We practiced together, and even got involved with archery and air rifle. We became competition for each other while he trained. It was wonderful having something to aim for."

Army Veteran Andy Tirado found his motivation at home as well. Encouraged by his wife, Air Force Veteran Michele Tirado, the couple participated in the games together, earning a silver medal in mixed doubles pickleball.

"My wife motivated me to participate," Andy said. "I'm a disabled Veteran, and she thought it would be a great opportunity to be around other Veterans. It was absolutely worth it."

Representing the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System alongside fellow Veterans made the experience even more meaningful.

"The camaraderie between our team and all the Veterans was incredible," Andy said. "Everyone supported one another. There was no arguing, just encouragement and respect. We had a great time."

The team's success was fueled by individual performances.

Army Veteran Marina Perez led the way with seven medals: six gold medals in the shot put, 1,500-meter power walk, and the 50-, 100-, 400- and 800-meter track events, along with a silver medal in the javelin. Air Force Veteran Harry Kapton earned four medals, including gold in the billiards and table tennis events. Each Veteran contributed to the team's impressive showing, including Hinda Katz (Air Force), Johnny Castro (Army), and Bentley Williams (Army).

The National Veterans Golden Age Games, the VA’s premier adaptive sports and rehabilitation event for Veterans age 55 and older, demonstrates how sports can improve physical health, confidence and quality of life while fostering lifelong connections among Veterans.

Chrampanis hopes more Veterans will experience those benefits for themselves.

"Get in touch with your recreational therapist or adaptive sports coordinator and start training," he said. "You can't go wrong. It will be a wonderful experience."

Veterans interested in participating in future National Veterans Golden Age Games can contact the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System's Recreation Therapy program at to learn more about adaptive sports opportunities and eligibility.

West Palm Beach VA Team Results

Johnny Castro (70-74 age division)

Silver: Archery

Ray Chrampanis (Wheelchair, 75-79 age division)

Gold: Archery

Gold: Shuffleboard

Gold: Cornhole

Silver: Boccia

Silver: Air Rifle

Patricia Cenek-Campbell (60-64 age division)

Bronze: 25-yard Breaststroke

Fifth place: 50-yard Breaststroke

Silver: 25-yard Backstroke

Sixth place: 25-yard Freestyle

Eighth place: 100-meter Track

Fifth place: 200-meter Track

Silver: 400-meter Track

Fourth place: 800-meter Track

Silver: 1,500-meter Track

Harry Kapton (Wheelchair, 80-84 age division)

Bronze: Boccia

Gold: Billiards

Gold: Table Tennis

Bronze: Bowling

Hinda Katz (65-69 age division)

Silver: Pickleball Doubles

Marina Perez (80-84 age division)

Silver: Javelin

Gold: Shot Put

Gold: 1,500-meter Power Walk

Gold: 50-meter Track

Gold: 100-meter Track

Gold: 400-meter Track

Gold: 800-meter Track

Andy Tirado (55-59 age division)

Silver: Mixed Doubles Pickleball (with wife Michele Tirado)

Michele Tirado (55-59 age division)

Seventh place: Discus

Silver: Mixed Doubles Pickleball (with husband Andy Tirado)

Bentley Williams (55-59 age division)