No Veteran should be hungry. This holiday season, the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS) teamed up with community partners to make sure that didn’t happen, delivering more than 600 donated holiday dinners to Veterans in need.

The effort runs through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), which collects and distributes community donations to help Veterans facing food insecurity, financial hardship and other challenges. By working with local organizations such as Feeding South Florida, Hometown Hero Foundation, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and HungerLESS Holidays, the WPBVAHCS reaches more Veterans than it could alone.

“Every donation, every volunteer, and every partner makes a difference in a Veteran’s life. The holidays are when the community shows up in a big way, and our job is to keep that momentum going,” said Dennis “Shawn” Montgomery, Chief of CDCE.

Just One Check Away, one of the donors supporting the effort, has made holiday giving an annual tradition for 8-years. Founder Melinda Gallagher said it’s personal.

“I do this every year because nobody should be hungry. The opportunity to give brings out the best in people, and giving back is about bringing people together around a shared purpose,” Gallagher said.

This year the WPBVAHCS went a step further. 60 Veterans in the Warrior Wellness Project cohort received a donated holiday dinner and through the program they were educated on healthy cooking with recipes tailored to their unique health needs.

Billie Smith, Healthy Teaching Kitchen Coordinator, said that the project is only possible because of the partners behind the program.

“Without our nonprofits and partnerships, this program would not run. The project was developed as a food-is-medicine program. Veterans deserve more than what is left over from someone’s cupboard. They deserve healthy, fresh produce and nutritious food pantry items,” Smith said.

Veterans experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to ask their VA social worker or health care provider about available food assistance programs and community resources.

Through the commitment of community partners, volunteers, and dedicated VA staff, the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System continues working to address food insecurity and connect Veterans with the resources they need—not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.