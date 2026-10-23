The Long Way Home

On September 11, 2026, the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System received an unexpected package in the mail — a silver bracelet engraved with the name “Dennis Wilkinson” and the numbers “5-10-72.”

That package arrived exactly 48 years after investigators identified the remains of U.S. Air Force Capt. Dennis Wilkinson, bringing a piece of his story back to where it began.

Dennis was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 23, 1944. He married another West Palm Beach native and together they had two children.

Dennis learned to fly during college at the University of Florida, later enlisting in the Air Force from his hometown. He was a member of the 13th Tactical Fighter Squadron and served during the Vietnam War.

On May 10, 1972, he was the weapons systems officer aboard an F-4E Phantom II on a combat mission against enemy targets over North Vietnam when the aircraft was hit by enemy fire and crashed in Vinh Phu Province.

His remains could not be recovered at the time and he was declared Missing in Action. Officials initially believed he may have survived and potentially been held as a Prisoner of War. But when American prisoners were released in February 1973, Dennis was not among them and none of the released prisoners had knowledge of him.

In 1978, the Vietnamese government repatriated remains from the war, and on September 11 of that year, U.S. investigators identified his remains.

Today, Dennis is memorialized at the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. His name, along with those of fallen comrades, is inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

A bracelet kept, not forgotten

For years, the bracelet sat in the care of Mark Kramer, a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and former American Legion post commander in Green Lake, Wisconsin.

Mark no longer remembers exactly how it arrived at the post. What he does remember is deciding that it could not simply be discarded or forgotten.

He tried repeatedly to locate the family, reaching out through military and Veterans organizations and making contacts as far away as Florida.

“I wasn’t going to throw it away,” Mark recalled.

When his efforts led nowhere, he held onto the bracelet for years and did not give up hope.

He had seen how easily lost and unclaimed items could be placed “on a shelf or in a box,” never seen again. He did not want that to happen to a bracelet carrying the name of a fellow servicemember who never returned home.

The search carried particular meaning for Mark. He entered the Army in 1968 and served as an infantryman in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, along with four of his high school friends. All five made it home, but he saw some of his fellow servicemembers fall in battle.

Decades later, Mark found himself helping preserve the memory of another Vietnam War Veteran whose return home came only after years of uncertainty.

When he learned that the bracelet had finally been connected with Wilkinson’s son in Florida, he rejoiced.

“That just made my day,” he said. “I’m so happy that you were able to find that family.”

For Mark, his search finally led somewhere meaningful.

“Sometimes, something unusual turns into something great,” he said.

After years of searching, the bracelet would no longer sit waiting for someone to claim it. Its journey from Wisconsin was ending where Dennis’s story began — in West Palm Beach, and with his family.

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System staff across Privacy, Chaplain, and Communications worked together to locate Dennis’s family. They reviewed records, made phone calls, mailed letters, and coordinated outreach until they connected with Douglas Wilkinson.

A piece of his father returns

Douglas Wilkinson was very young when he lost his father. Much of what he came to know about Dennis Wilkinson was preserved through photographs and family stories.

Those stories describe a man who loved his family, the outdoors, and adventures that pushed beyond conventional boundaries. Douglas also shared his mother’s favorite story — when his father took her water skiing offshore, where the waves were considerably less forgiving than the calm, flat waters commonly associated with the water sport.

One of Douglas’s favorite stories is about his parents’ unreliable Dodge Dart, which would break down all the time until his father bought his mother a Pontiac LeMans for Valentine’s Day in 1969.

“That car’s part of the family,” said Douglas. “I got that car from my mom when I was 15 and I still have it.”

Growing up, others helped fill in Douglas’s understanding of who his father had been, including his grandfather.

“He became that surrogate figure,” said Douglas about his grandfather. “He was basically my granddad and dad.”

Talking about Douglas’s father was too painful for his grandfather. His uncle, on the other hand, helped fill in the picture of who his father was — a supportive big brother who kept Douglas’s uncle out of trouble.

Military service was also deeply embedded in the Wilkinson family. One grandfather had been an Army Air Corps bomber pilot, another served as a Navy submariner, and his mother worked as a civilian for the Department of Defense. Douglas also grew up around Eglin Air Force Base, where even people like his childhood soccer coach had served as military aviators. Eventually, Douglas would serve as well.

The bracelet he received at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center added another connection to his father’s story.

Knowing that another person had carried his father’s name gave the returned bracelet a different meaning.

“There’s some strength in community for other people remembering,” Douglas said.

That sense of community became even more significant when he learned that the man who preserved the bracelet was a Vietnam Veteran.

“I think that’s pretty awesome,” Douglas said. “He took the time and effort and energy not only to hang on to this, but, as information and technology changed over time, to keep trying to track down where it needed to go.”

For Douglas, receiving the bracelet did not change how he thought about his father. Instead, it resurfaced memories that had gradually moved into the background of everyday life.

“It causes you to rethink all of those things and pulls all those memories back to the forefront,” he said. “You get so caught up in the day-to-day stuff that you forget about some of the things that are important.”

Those reminders have become increasingly important as Douglas thinks about how his own children will remember the grandfather they never knew. While living near Washington, D.C., he used to take them to Arlington and other memorial sites twice a year: the anniversary of his father’s loss and his birthday.

Douglas said the bracelet’s return made him think about gathering his family again, perhaps during Thanksgiving, to share stories and make more memories together.

“Life is about the connections we make,” he said. “And there is a real concern that our memories will fade.”

That philosophy has also shaped how Douglas approaches his own relationships. He describes himself as the person who makes the call, buys the concert tickets and finds reasons to bring old friends together.

“I’m the guy who reaches out,” he said. “If we can find ways to bring stuff back together, we do.”

The bracelet did exactly that. It brought a piece of his father’s story back into the present.

Asked whom he would choose if he could have dinner with anyone, Douglas did not hesitate.

“My answer has always been my dad,” he said. “I think he’d be happy that this found its way home and gave me another memory to associate with him.”

A tradition forged in legacy

The bracelet’s return to the Wilkinson family is part of a much larger tradition of remembrance.

POW/MIA bracelets became one of the most recognizable ways Americans honored prisoners of war and servicemembers missing in action during the Vietnam War. Each bracelet connected its wearer to an individual servicemember, carrying that person’s name beyond their family and military unit and into communities across the country.

For Douglas, that idea remains important decades later.

He hopes people who learn his father’s story remember that the names engraved on memorials and bracelets belonged to real people who made difficult choices in service to others.

“They’re good people, and they do things that are hard,” he said. “As long as there are people willing to stand up and protect the things that are important to them, I think we still have a pretty bright future.”

VA offers specific benefits to eligible former prisoners of war and their family members. To learn more about eligibility and available services, visit VA’s POW/MIA webpage.

More than five decades after Dennis Wilkinson’s final mission, the bracelet bearing his name had completed a journey of its own — from an unknown wearer to the hands of another Vietnam Veteran in Wisconsin, and finally back to his son in West Palm Beach.

For Douglas, the bracelet’s return home offered another opportunity to do what his family has done for generations: remember his father, Dennis Wilkinson.