Twenty-Eight Seconds

A therapy-dog volunteer at the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System helps Veterans connect with the care they need while providing comfort when they need it most.

For 28 seconds, the emergency department stood still.

Honey arrived on four quiet paws.

She simply climbed onto a Veteran’s hospital bed and stayed by his side.

Moments earlier, a young Veteran in the emergency department was struggling to remain calm, making it difficult for clinicians to provide the care he urgently needed. Barbara and Honey, a volunteer therapy dog team at the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System, were asked to help.

Within 28 seconds, Barbara watched the Veteran’s heart rate decrease and his blood pressure come down. As Honey rested quietly beside him, the Veteran began talking about his military service. His anxiety eased, and clinicians were able to provide the care he needed.

For Barbara, it was another reminder that sometimes the smallest gestures can make the biggest difference.

Honoring Her Father’s Legacy

Barbara began volunteering to honor her father, a Navy Veteran. Growing up with dogs, she saw firsthand the comfort and companionship they brought him throughout his life.

“I saw how having dogs around helped,” Barbara said.

Today, she and Honey share that same warmth with Veterans receiving care at the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center.

Their visits are part of a larger effort to make Veterans feel more at ease while receiving care. Research has shown that therapy dog visits can help reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, improve mood and encourage social interaction—benefits that have led hospitals and healthcare organizations, including VA, to incorporate therapy dog programs into patient care. Honey’s visits reflect the calming connection researchers continue to study.

Therapy dogs are not a replacement for medical treatment. They complement the work of healthcare teams by helping create moments of trust and connection.



Across the medical center, volunteer dog teams visit inpatient units, clinics and waiting areas. Sometimes they spark conversations. Sometimes they provide a welcome distraction. Sometimes they simply sit quietly beside a Veteran.



For Barbara, every visit is also a tribute to her father.



“I saw what dogs did for my dad,” she said. “Now Honey and I have the opportunity to give that same comfort to other Veterans.”

Small Moments Can Change Everything

If you and your dog have the temperament to comfort others, consider joining the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System’s volunteer pet therapy program by contacting the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at .

Sometimes, changing someone’s day doesn’t require many words.



Sometimes, it only takes 28 seconds of quiet company.