West Palm Beach VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 95 (I-95) to Blue Heron Boulevard entrance
Exit Interstate 95 at the Blue Heron Boulevard Exit 76. Drive west 2 blocks. Entrance to the facility is located on Blue Heron Boulevard just past the Military Trail intersection.
From Interstate 95 (I-95) to Military Trail entrance
Exit Interstate 95 at the Blue Heron Boulevard Exit 76. Drive west 2 blocks and turn right onto N. Military Trail. Entrance to the facility is located on the left just past the Military Trail intersection.
From Florida's Turnpike to Blue Heron Boulevard entrance
Exit Florida's Turnpike at the FL-710/Bee Line Highway Exit 107. Merge onto N Jog Rd. Turn left onto FL-710/Bee Line Highway. Take a slight left onto Blue Heron Boulevard. Turn left to West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.
From Florida's Turnpike to Military Trail Entrance
Exit Florida's Turnpike at the FL-710/Bee Line Highway Exit 107. Merge onto N. Jog Road. Turn left onto FL-710/Bee Line Highway. Take a slight left onto Blue Heron Boulevard and turn left again at the N. Military Trail intersection. Entrance to the facility is located on the left just past the Military Trail intersection.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
West Palm Beach VA Medical Center
7305 North Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410
Intersection:
North Military Trail & West Blue Heron Boulevard
Coordinates:
26°47'9.88"N 80°6'42.36"W