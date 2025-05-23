West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System Dietetic Internship

Program Introduction

The program offers a unique opportunity for aspiring dietitians to gain hands-on experience in a vibrant Veteran-based community. Nestled in the beautiful Florida coastline, this internship provides a comprehensive curriculum that blends clinical nutrition, community outreach, and food service management. Interns will benefit from training by experienced, highly skilled preceptors, engaging in a variety of settings, (adult-geriatric) including inpatient and outpatient clinics, Whole Health, MOVE!, Healthy Teaching Kitchen, as well as public health.

Program Information

The WPBVAHCS DI provides supervised practice experience in medical nutrition therapy, community and food service. An elective rotation will be provided in the area of nutrition research.

Interns will complete the majority of the supervised experience at our state-of-the-art main campus site in West Palm Beach, FL. Potential opportunities may arise to rotate in two VA operated outpatient clinics in Delray Beach and Port Lucie as well as five contracted operated clinics in Boca Raton, Stuart, Vero Beach, Ft Pierce and Okeechobee. The goal is to offer diverse learning experiences in 41 weeks, which will prepare students for a variety of positions in the field of nutrition and dietetics.

The WPBVAHCS serves approximately 60,000 Veterans in South Florida and Treasure Coast. At all times, we embrace our I.C.A.R.E. values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence.

Here are some highlighted characteristics of the program;

Paid Stipend: Interns in our program receive a stipend, which is paid throughout the course of the internship. There is no tuition associated with the internship

Preceptors: VA Dietitians' practice at one of the highest scopes of practice in the VA.

Learning activities and curriculum: The program is guided by evidence-based practice. We endeavor for the appropriate practice of the Nutrition Care Process, Nutrition Focused Physical Exam and comprehensive provision of Nutrition Support.

Research: Students will complete a special project that provides the opportunity to work on and practice the scientific method.

Future Work Opportunity: We encourage all graduates to apply for federal jobs posted on USAjobs.gov. Before the completion of the internship period, we will assist RD eligible candidates with resume development and provide mock interviews that sharpen and assist you in finding a job within the VA.

For questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at Dietetic Internship Director Rojean.Williams@va.gov or VHAWPB_NFS_Dietetic_Interns@va.gov



Open House

We are hosting an on demand virtual open house event for interested applicants. We invite you to request a scheduled TEAMS call to chat with our DI Program Director. Simply email Rojean.Williams@va.gov to schedule a time to chat!