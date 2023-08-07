Health professions hiring fair

West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair for healthcare professionals on Friday, August 18, 2023, whether you’re a new graduate or an experienced professional.

West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair for healthcare professionals on Friday, August 18, 2023, whether you’re a new graduate or an experienced professional.

The hiring fair is open to physicians, psychiatrists, and physiatrists; registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants; dental hygienists and assistants; respiratory technicians; optometrists; and audiologists. This is a walk-in event, so registration is not required.

Applicants will learn about job openings at West Texas VA and be interviewed on-the-spot. Candidates must be either U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Abilene VA Clinic hiring fair

August 18, 2023

5 - 8 p.m. CT

3850 Ridgemont Drive, Abilene, TN 79606

Interviews will be in suite C. Click here for directions.

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered.

Resume or CV

Copy of licensure or certification

If physician, BE/BC in your specialty

Two forms of identification (one must be a valid driver's license)

Three references (one supervisory reference and two professional references that can speak to your clinical skills)

Individuals unable to attend may submit their application packages to RESOURCEMGMT@med.va.gov.