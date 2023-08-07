Health professions hiring fair
West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair for healthcare professionals on Friday, August 18, 2023, whether you’re a new graduate or an experienced professional.
When:
Fri. Aug 18, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
The hiring fair is open to physicians, psychiatrists, and physiatrists; registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants; dental hygienists and assistants; respiratory technicians; optometrists; and audiologists. This is a walk-in event, so registration is not required.
Applicants will learn about job openings at West Texas VA and be interviewed on-the-spot. Candidates must be either U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.
Abilene VA Clinic hiring fair
August 18, 2023
5 - 8 p.m. CT
3850 Ridgemont Drive, Abilene, TN 79606
Interviews will be in suite C. Click here for directions.
Applicants must bring the following items to be considered.
- Resume or CV
- Copy of licensure or certification
- If physician, BE/BC in your specialty
- Two forms of identification (one must be a valid driver's license)
- Three references (one supervisory reference and two professional references that can speak to your clinical skills)
Individuals unable to attend may submit their application packages to RESOURCEMGMT@med.va.gov.