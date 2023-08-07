Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Health professions hiring fair - West Texas VA Health Care System

Seven healthcare professionals in scrubs and lab coats standing in a row facing the camera

West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair for healthcare professionals on Friday, August 18, 2023, whether you’re a new graduate or an experienced professional.

When:

Fri. Aug 18, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Where:

Abilene VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

West Texas VA Health Care System is hosting a hiring fair for healthcare professionals on Friday, August 18, 2023, whether you’re a new graduate or an experienced professional.

The hiring fair is open to physicians, psychiatrists, and physiatrists; registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants; dental hygienists and assistants; respiratory technicians; optometrists; and audiologists. This is a walk-in event, so registration is not required.

Applicants will learn about job openings at West Texas VA and be interviewed on-the-spot. Candidates must be either U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.  

Abilene VA Clinic hiring fair
August 18, 2023
5 - 8 p.m. CT
3850 Ridgemont Drive, Abilene, TN 79606
Interviews will be in suite C. Click here for directions. 

Applicants must bring the following items to be considered.

  • Resume or CV
  • Copy of licensure or certification
  • If physician, BE/BC in your specialty
  • Two forms of identification (one must be a valid driver's license)
  • Three references (one supervisory reference and two professional references that can speak to your clinical skills)

Individuals unable to attend may submit their application packages to RESOURCEMGMT@med.va.gov.

See more events

Last updated: