100th Anniversary Celebration of Women Veteran Health Care - Abilene

Women Veterans Resource Fair (Abilene, Texas)

West Texas VA is celebrating 100 years of women's health care in VA!

Come celebrate with us as we host a VA and Veteran community organization resource fair in all our clinic cities.

Meet your women Veteran program staff and hear from our executive leadership team.

Join us at:

Abilene

Thursday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

765 Orange Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Odessa

Thursday, Sept. 21, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.

8050 East Highway 191, Odessa, TX 79765

Hobbs

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1301 North Turner Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

San Angelo

Thursday, Sept. 28, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.

4240 Southwest Boulevard, San Angelo, TX 76904