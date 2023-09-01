Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

100th Anniversary Celebration of Women Veteran Health Care - Abilene

Four military women in camouflage uniforms standing with their arms crossed in front of a building

Women Veterans Resource Fair (Abilene, Texas)

When:

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Abilene VA Clinic

3850 Ridgemont Drive

Abilene, TX

Cost:

Free

West Texas VA is celebrating 100 years of women's health care in VA!

Come celebrate with us as we host a VA and Veteran community organization resource fair in all our clinic cities. 

Meet your women Veteran program staff and hear from our executive leadership team.

Join us at:

Abilene
Thursday, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
765 Orange Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Odessa
Thursday, Sept. 21, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.
8050 East Highway 191, Odessa, TX 79765

Hobbs
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
1301 North Turner Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

San Angelo
Thursday, Sept. 28, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m.
4240 Southwest Boulevard, San Angelo, TX 76904

See more events

Last updated: