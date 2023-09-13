Flu shots - Big Spring, TX
Flu shots (Big Spring, TX)
When:
Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
George H. O'Brien, Jr., Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Main lobby
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans can get their flu shots in the lobby of the main hospital in Big Spring from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flu shots will also be available on the following dates and VA clinics from 10 - 2:
Oct. 3 – Abilene
Oct. 10 – San Angelo
Oct. 11 – Odessa
Oct. 18 – Hobbs
Oct. 25 – Ft. Stockton
Get your flu shot. It's safe, it's fast, and it's free for enrolled Veterans. Contact amy.grant@va.gov for more information.