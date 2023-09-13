Skip to Content
Flu shots - Big Spring, TX

Get Your Flu Shot

Flu shots (Big Spring, TX)

When:

Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

George H. O'Brien, Jr., Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Main lobby

300 Veterans Boulevard

Big Spring, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans can get their flu shots in the lobby of the main hospital in Big Spring from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Flu shots will also be available on the following dates and VA clinics from 10 - 2:

Oct. 3 – Abilene

Oct. 10 – San Angelo

Oct. 11 – Odessa

Oct. 18 – Hobbs

Oct. 25 – Ft. Stockton

Get your flu shot. It’s safe, it’s fast, and it’s free for enrolled Veterans. Contact amy.grant@va.gov for more information.

