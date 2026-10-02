Robert Hoff

Hoff has held key leadership positions within the Department of Veterans Affairs having served as the Acting Associate Director for West Texas VA HCS. He also served as the Chief Logistics Officer for VA Heart of Texas Healthcare Network-Veterans Integrated Service Network 17 (VISN 17). In this capacity, he was responsible for monitoring, assessing, and providing operational support to the supply chains and logistics operations of the seven VA health care systems in VISN 17. Prior to this detail as Acting Director, Hoff served as the Acting Deputy Director for VA Saint Louis Health Care System in Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was responsible for providing executive level management of the 1A split campus health care system serving 73,000 enrolled Veterans throughout east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

Hoff, a retired Air Force colonel, served in myriad leadership positions throughout the Department of Defense. His key assignments include division chief on The Joint Staff; policy officer at Headquarters, Air Force; two operational squadron commands; and a group command. He deployed multiple times for operations in Kenya, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, and throughout Asia. In conjunction with his military service, Hoff also held a corporate board position and successfully served as the chief executive officer for a commercial business in the general aviation industry.

He earned a Master in Military Operational Art and Science from Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Alabama; a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from The Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, Washington, D.C.; a Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle University; a Bachelor of Science from Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas; and he is a certified Level II Life-Cycle Logistics professional, Acquisition Professional Development Program.

VA West Texas health care serves Veterans in 33 counties across 53,000 square miles of rural geography, providing Veterans with healthcare services at six locations serving west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Facilities include the George H. O’Brien Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring and five community-based outpatient clinics in Abilene, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, and Odessa, Texas, and Hobbs, New Mexico.