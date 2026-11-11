A tradition of service: San Angelo Elks Lodge Honor Big Spring Area Veterans this Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, members of the San Angelo Elks Lodge have once again made the 90-plus mile trip to the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring to host their annual Veterans Day barbecue lunch for Veterans and staff.

For more than 15 years, members of the San Angelo Elks Lodge No. 1880 have made the trip across West Texas to support Veterans receiving care through the West Texas VA Health Care System. Whether providing a fresh meal, sharing fellowship through a game of bingo or helping a Veteran transition into permanent housing, the Elks have built a tradition of service that extends well beyond their hometown.

For the Elks, the annual lunch is more than a holiday tradition. It is an opportunity to show appreciation to the men and women who served their country and to remind them that their service and sacrifices are not forgotten.

“Supporting our Veterans is something we take great pride in,” said Jim Stansbury, a retired Navy Veteran and Elks Lodge member. “These men and women have given so much for our country and making the trip to Big Spring is just one small way we can give something back. We look forward to seeing them, sharing a meal and letting them know they are appreciated.”

The Veterans Day barbecue is just one part of the lodge's ongoing relationship with WTVAHCS. Throughout the year, Elks members regularly travel to Big Spring to spend time with Veterans living in the CLC.

Their visits include hosting bingo games, preparing made-to-order breakfasts several times throughout the year, providing meals during the holidays and organizing a summer burger burn for Veterans and WTVAHCS staff.

These visits offer more than a meal or an afternoon of entertainment. They provide opportunities for social connection, conversation and companionship, helping create meaningful experiences for Veterans who may spend extended periods receiving care.

For Veterans, those personal connections can make all the difference.

“It means a lot that people take the time to come out here and spend time with us,” said Curtis Elftman, a Veteran at the WTVAHCS CLC.

The Elks' commitment to Veterans also extends beyond the walls of the medical center. Through a partnership with the WTVAHCS Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program, the lodge provides home starter kits to Veterans experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of losing their housing.

The kits help Veterans establish a household as they move into housing, providing essential items that can make a new residence feel more like home. For Veterans working toward stability and independence, these practical contributions help ease the transition into permanent housing.

The partnership reflects a shared understanding that supporting Veterans means addressing more than their health care needs. It also means helping them build stable lives in their communities.

“The San Angelo Elks Lodge has been an incredible partner to our health care system and the Veterans we serve,” said Tammy Waid, assistant director, WTVAHCS. “Their commitment over the past 15-plus years has made a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans across West Texas.”

The San Angelo Elks Lodge, part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has a long tradition of community involvement, charitable service and patriotism. Lodge No. 1880 is located at 2121 South Chadbourne Street in San Angelo and is part of a national fraternal organization dedicated to helping communities, supporting families, serving Veterans and promoting Americanism.

Patriotism has long been central to the Elks' identity. The national organization established the observance of Flag Day in 1907 and made it a required annual lodge tradition in 1911. That commitment to honoring the American flag and those who have served the nation continues to be reflected in the work of local lodges.

With many lodge members being Veterans themselves or spouses of Veterans, the connection to military service is personal. Their volunteer efforts reflect an understanding of the sacrifices made by military families and the importance of ensuring Veterans receive the appreciation and support they deserve.

As the Elks provide another Veterans Day barbecue in Big Spring, their message remains simple: Veterans should never be forgotten, and service to those who served should never stop.

For more information, Veterans can contact their local clinic or visit the WTVAHCS website at www.va.gov/west-texas-health-care, or follow WTVAHCS on social media @WestTexasVA