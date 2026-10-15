‘Better late than never:’ Navy Veteran discovers VA health care at 80

After more than six decades of leaving the U.S. Navy, Wesley Watson relied on private insurance for his health care.

At 80, the Midland Veteran decided to find out what VA health care had to offer.

Today, Watson has a message for fellow Veterans who may have spent years believing VA health care wasn't for them: Don't assume. Ask.

“I’ve always wanted to be enrolled with VA health care, but I pushed it off and used my private insurance,” Watson said. “I wish I really looked into it a lot sooner, but better late than never.”

Watson's experience also highlights the important role local Veterans service organizations can play in connecting Veterans with benefits and services they may have earned.

A conversation opens a door

Watson served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965 and received his medical care outside VA for decades.

That changed when he attended a meeting of his local Disabled American Veterans chapter and spoke with a Chapter Service Officer. The conversation helped Watson better understand VA benefits and encouraged him to explore VA health care.

He later visited the Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic in Odessa and began receiving care through the West Texas VA Health Care System.

For Watson, a conversation with another Veteran opened a door he had overlooked for decades.

His experience also illustrates the value of relationships between VA health care systems and local Veterans service organizations such as DAV. While VA provides care, community organizations often connect with Veterans who may not know what services are available or where to begin.

That isn't the case.

A common misconception is that VA health care is only for Veterans who were wounded in combat or have a service-connected disability. You don't have to be a combat-wounded Veteran.

VA health care eligibility is based on several factors, including military service history, discharge status and, in some cases, income, disability status or military exposures.

The PACT Act also expanded VA health care eligibility for many Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service, including certain qualifying exposures at home and abroad.

The message for Veterans is simple: Don't decide for yourself that you aren't eligible. Check with VA.

Having other health insurance doesn't necessarily prevent an eligible Veteran from receiving VA health care either. Veterans with Medicare, TRICARE, Medicaid, employer-

sponsored insurance or other private coverage may still be able to use VA health care.

Care that exceeded expectations

Once Watson began receiving care, he found the experience exceeded his expectations.

He was particularly impressed by the nurses' knowledge, and the attention employees gave to his health and well-being. Staff asked detailed questions, listened to his concerns and took time to understand his overall health.

Watson said the experience made him feel respected and reassured that his health was a priority.

He also said his VA care compared favorably with his experiences in the private sector, citing the professionalism, compassion and attentiveness of the staff.

West Texas VA Health Care System provides care at six locations across West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Depending on their needs and eligibility, Veterans can access primary care, mental health services, specialty care, preventive care, pharmacy services and other programs.

More than a doctor's appointment

Watson also discovered that VA health care offered something he had not expected: a connection to a larger Veteran community.

From his first visit, he said employees made him feel welcome. Staff answered his questions and helped make an unfamiliar process comfortable.

He also learned more about programs, services and opportunities available to Veterans both within VA and through community partners.

That connection is particularly important in West Texas, where Veterans may live many miles from a VA facility. Local Veterans organizations can help bridge that distance by meeting Veterans where they are and connecting them with VA resources.

The goal is more than telling Veterans that services exist. It's helping them find their way through the door.

Never assume it's too late

More than 60 years passed between Watson's Navy service and his decision to explore VA health care.

At 80, he finally asked what VA could offer.

His experience is a reminder that whether a Veteran left the military last year or decades ago, it's never too late to explore VA health care and learn what benefits and services may be available.

For Veterans across West Texas, VA and local Veterans organizations such as DAV can help take that first step.

As Watson put it, “Better late than never.”

Learn more and apply

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to explore their eligibility rather than assume they don't qualify.

Veterans can apply for VA health care online, by phone, by mail or in person. West Texas VA Health Care System can also assist Veterans with enrollment at any of its six locations.

To learn more about VA health care eligibility and enrollment, visit VA.gov/health-care.

Veterans may also contact the West Texas VA Health Care System at and ask for Eligibility, extension 7347.