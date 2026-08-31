Saturday Audiology Clinics Expand Access for West Texas Veterans

Finding time for a medical appointment can sometimes be as challenging as getting the appointment itself for rural West Texas Veterans.

West Texas VA Health Care System is working to remove that barrier by offering Saturday audiology appointments at the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring.

The Saturday clinics provide Veterans with another option for receiving hearing-related care without having to take time away from work, rearrange weekday responsibilities or wait for a traditional weekday appointment. The initiative is part of WTVAHCS’s continuing effort to expand access and make it easier for Veterans across rural West Texas to receive the care they have earned.

The Saturday appointments bring two important parts of the audiology care process together. One audiologist conducts comprehensive hearing evaluations, while a second audiologist works with Veterans who need hearing aids, providing fitting, programming, instruction and guidance on how to get the most from their devices.

Quality of Life

“Hearing loss can affect much more than a person’s ability to hear. It can affect communication, relationships, work and overall quality of life. The evaluation gives us an opportunity to identify what a Veteran is experiencing and determine the best way to address it,” said Audiologist Margaret Packwood, Ph.D. “Offering appointments on Saturdays helps us reach Veterans who may otherwise have difficulty getting away from work or other weekday responsibilities.”

The team approach allows Veterans to move more efficiently through the hearing-care process while receiving individualized attention from audiology professionals.

For Veterans who work full time or have other weekday obligations, the availability of Saturday appointments can make a meaningful difference. Rather than choosing between missing work and delaying care, Veterans have another option.

“Access is especially important for Veterans living in rural communities,” said Tamika Brawley. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Veterans to receive the services they need, and Saturday appointments give us another opportunity to do that.”

Saturday clinic times provided a convenient way U.S. Airforce Veteran Dannie Pierce to receive needed hearing care without having to rearrange weekday responsibilities.

“I really appreciate having the Saturday option,” said Pierce. “Everyone was helpful, explained what they were doing and made sure I understood how to use my hearing aids, and I already hearing clearer and sharper.”

In recent years, the health care system has increasingly looked for ways to bring specialized services closer to Veterans, reduce delays and provide alternatives to traditional weekday appointments. WTVAHCS has specifically highlighted the challenges faced by Veterans in rural West Texas, where receiving specialized care can sometimes require significant travel and coordination.

Rapidly Advancing Technology

Technology is also changing what is possible for Veterans experiencing hearing loss. Today's hearing aids are considerably more advanced than earlier generations, offering features designed to improve hearing in a variety of everyday environments. Depending on the device, technology can include improved background-noise management, rechargeable batteries, Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to connect with phones and other electronic devices, even applications to help with Tinnitus. These advances can make hearing aids easier to use and more adaptable to a Veteran's individual needs.

Because hearing can change over time, WTVAHCS audiologists recommend that Veterans have their hearing evaluated every three years, or sooner if they notice a change in their hearing, communication difficulties or problems with their current hearing aids. Regular evaluations can help identify changes early and ensure Veterans are receiving the appropriate level of support.

“The hearing aid fitting is really the beginning of the process, not the end,” explained Audiologist Elyse Ewig, Ph.D. “We want Veterans to leave understanding how their devices work, how to care for them and how to make adjustments when they need them. Having dedicated time with each Veteran allows us to answer questions and make sure they are comfortable using their hearing aids in their everyday lives,”

For Veterans receiving hearing aids, the appointment does not end when the device is placed in their ear. Proper fitting, programming and education are important parts of helping Veterans understand their devices and use them successfully in everyday situations.

The Saturday clinics provide an opportunity for Veterans to receive that hands-on assistance in a setting designed around their schedules.

Dropping Barriers and Opening Doors

The approach is consistent with WTVAHCS’s broader efforts to expand services and provide Veterans with more options for managing their health. Recent initiatives have included expanded specialty services, new clinical offerings and greater use of virtual care.

Among those efforts are a new CPAP clinic designed to provide Veterans with additional support related to sleep-apnea equipment and treatment; a new 12-week, in-person tobacco-cessation program; and expanded access to nutrition services through virtual dietitian appointments. These services give Veterans additional ways to receive care without unnecessary travel or delays.

Serving Veterans across a large and predominantly rural geographic area, expanding access is more than a matter of convenience. It can determine whether a Veteran is able to receive care when it is needed.

WTVAHCS currently provides health care through the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center in Big Spring and community-based outpatient clinics in Abilene, Fort Stockton, San Angelo, Odessa and Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Saturday audiology clinics in Big Spring represent another step toward making that care more accessible—one appointment, one Veteran and one weekend at a time.

Veterans interested in audiology services should contact their VA health care team or Audiology Service at .