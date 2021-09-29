Chaplain services

Our chaplains offer caring, competent and respectful spiritual care to you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

Our interfaith chapel is available on the fourth floor of the medical center. It is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, call one of our chaplains at 970-242-0731, ext. 2418

Nondenominational Chapel

Grand Junction VA Medical Center

Building 1

Fourth floor

Map of Western Colorado campus

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 24/7