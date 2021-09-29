Chaplain services
VA Western Colorado's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains offer caring, competent and respectful spiritual care to you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
Our interfaith chapel is available on the fourth floor of the medical center. It is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, call one of our chaplains at 970-242-0731, ext. 2418
Nondenominational Chapel
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
Building 1
Fourth floor
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 24/7