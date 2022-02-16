Post 9/11 Veterans virtual Q&A session

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.

Please call, 970-242-0731 to schedule an appointment . Please be patient with us as there are very limited appointments at this time.

However, if you would like to receive one sooner than later, your community health department can serve you.

Please stand by for more communications on our supply being increased and the future dates of COVID 19 Booster clinics at the Montrose, Craig, Glenwood Springs, and Moab clinics.