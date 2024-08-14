PACT Act & Women Veteran Town Hall
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm MT
Where:
American Legion
520 E 100 N
Moab, UT
Cost:
Free
Please join us for our town hall as will provide information and answer your questions about resources, services, and more:
- PACT ACT
- Women Veteran Program Updates
- Patient Advocate
- Veteran Benefits Administration
- Q&A Session Please
Contact Our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410 for questions regarding this event.
Location:
-- Parking is by Rockridge Senior Housing