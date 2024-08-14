Skip to Content

PACT Act & Women Veteran Town Hall

PACT Act and Women Veterans Town Hall

When:

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm MT

Where:

American Legion

520 E 100 N

Moab, UT

Cost:

Free

Please join us for our town hall as will provide information and answer your questions about resources, services, and more:

  • PACT ACT
  • Women Veteran Program Updates
  • Patient Advocate 
  • Veteran Benefits Administration 
  • Q&A Session Please 

Contact Our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410 for questions regarding this event.

Location:
American Legion Post 520
E 100 N
Moab Utah
-- Parking is by Rockridge Senior Housing

