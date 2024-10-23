Skip to Content

Hey Veterans! Are you in need of a flu shot? We are hosting several Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinics. Below are the days when the Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinic will be available.

  • Saturday, October 26, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
  • Saturday, November 2, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
  • Saturday, November 16, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Location:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
2121 North Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
--Front Entrance.

For any inquiries regarding the Veteran Drive-Thru Clinic, please reach out to your Primary Care Provider at 970-242-0731.

 

