Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
Grand Junction VA Medical Center, Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinics
When:
Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am MT
Where:
Front Entrance
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Hey Veterans! Are you in need of a flu shot? We are hosting several Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinics. Below are the days when the Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinic will be available.
- Saturday, October 26, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
- Saturday, November 2, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
- Saturday, November 16, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Location:
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
2121 North Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
--Front Entrance.
For any inquiries regarding the Veteran Drive-Thru Clinic, please reach out to your Primary Care Provider at 970-242-0731.