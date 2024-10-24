Skip to Content

Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinics

Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinics, VA Western Colorado Health Care System

When:

Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

2121 North Avenue

Grand Junction, CO

Hey Veterans! Are you in need of a flu shot? We are hosting several Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinics. Below is the date when the Veteran Drive-Thru Flu Clinic will be available:

  • Saturday, November 16, 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
     

For any inquiries regarding the Veteran Drive-Thru Clinic, please reach out to your Primary Care Provider at 970-242-0731.

Last updated: