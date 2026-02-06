Glenwood Springs Town Hall
When:
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Where:
Western Slope Veterans Coalition
801 Colorado Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
We will be conducting a Veteran Coffee Hour Town Hall on February 19th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition in Glenwood Springs, CO.
The purpose of this event is to provide resources to Veterans about VA Health Care enrollment, the PACT Act, our facility updates, and the programs and services offered by the VA.