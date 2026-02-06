Skip to Content

Glenwood Springs Town Hall

Silhouette of a soldier at sunset, American flag in background.

When:

Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:

Western Slope Veterans Coalition

801 Colorado Ave

Glenwood Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

We will be conducting a Veteran Coffee Hour Town Hall on February 19th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition in Glenwood Springs, CO.

The purpose of this event is to provide resources to Veterans about VA Health Care enrollment, the PACT Act, our facility updates, and the programs and services offered by the VA.

