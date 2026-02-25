Skip to Content

Steamboat Springs Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo

Graphic promoting Steamboat Springs Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo with US flags.

Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.

When:

Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

The Veterans Center

924 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Attention Veterans!

Services offered at this event include:

  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • VET Center Enrollment
  • VA Benefits Claim Filing
  • Suicide Prevention Education

Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!

VA is here for you, always.

Please contact our Outreach Coordinator at for questions regarding this event.

 

VA Assistance: 1-800-MyVA411 (1-)
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, press 1, Chat or Text 838255
Vet Centers: 1-
Homeless Veteran Resources: 1- or Chat

