Montezuma Creek Utah Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo
Access the health care and benefits you've earned!
When:
Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Utah Navajo Health Care System
1478 UT-162E
Montezuma Creek, UT
Cost:
Free
Are you ready to access the health care and benefits you've earned? Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.
Services offered at this event include:
- VA Health Care Enrollment
- VET Center Enrollment
- VA Benefits Claim Filing
- Suicide Preventon Education
Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!
VA is here for you, always.
Please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410 for questions regarding this event.