Montezuma Creek Utah Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo

Montezuma Creek Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo with flag and blurred people in background.

Access the health care and benefits you've earned!

When:

Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Utah Navajo Health Care System

1478 UT-162E

Montezuma Creek, UT

Cost:

Free

Are you ready to access the health care and benefits you've earned? Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.

Services offered at this event include:

  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • VET Center Enrollment
  • VA Benefits Claim Filing
  • Suicide Preventon Education

Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!

VA is here for you, always.

Please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410 for questions regarding this event.

