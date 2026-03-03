Skip to Content

Gunnison Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo

Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.

When:

Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

American Legion Post 54

501 E Virginia Ave

Gunnison, CO

Cost:

Free

Attention Veterans!

 Are you ready to access the health care and benefits you've earned? Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.

Event Details:
 Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
 Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
 Location: American Legion Post 54
                      501 E Virginia Ave
                      Gunnison, CO 81230


Services offered at this event include:

  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • VET Center Enrollment
  • VA Benefits Claim Filing
  • Suicide Prevention Education

Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!

VA is here for you, always.

Please contact our Outreach Coordinator at for questions regarding this event.

VA Assistance: 1-800-MyVA411 (1-)
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, press 1, Chat or Text 838255
Vet Centers: 1-
Homeless Veteran Resources: 1- or Chat

