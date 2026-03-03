Gunnison Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo
Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.
When:
Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
American Legion Post 54
501 E Virginia Ave
Gunnison, CO
Cost:
Free
Attention Veterans!
Are you ready to access the health care and benefits you've earned? Join us for an exclusive event to get 1-on-1 assistance with your VA Health Care enrollment and VA benefits.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Location: American Legion Post 54
501 E Virginia Ave
Gunnison, CO 81230
Services offered at this event include:
- VA Health Care Enrollment
- VET Center Enrollment
- VA Benefits Claim Filing
- Suicide Prevention Education
Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!
VA is here for you, always.
Please contact our Outreach Coordinator at
VA Assistance: 1-800-MyVA411 (1-
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, press 1, Chat or Text 838255
Vet Centers: 1-
Homeless Veteran Resources: 1-