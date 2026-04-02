Grand Junction Beacon Fest Veteran Outreach
When:
Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Grand Junction Convention Center
159 Main Street
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Stop by the VA booth at the 2026 Beacon Fest to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Ready to enroll in VA health care?
- Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?