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Grand Junction Beacon Fest Veteran Outreach

Two people in white lab coats shake hands over a desk with a laptop.

When:

Thu. Apr 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Grand Junction Convention Center

159 Main Street

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Stop by the VA booth at the 2026 Beacon Fest to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Ready to enroll in VA health care?
  • Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?

Other VA events

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