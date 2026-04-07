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Veteran Stand Down & Resource Fair

Two people shake hands in an office setting.

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Western Region One Source

482 28 RD

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Stop by the VA booth at the Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Ready to enroll in VA health care?
  • Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
  • Access VA Peer Support Services

Other VA events

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