Veteran Stand Down & Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Western Region One Source
482 28 RD
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Stop by the VA booth at the Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Ready to enroll in VA health care?
- Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?
- Access VA Peer Support Services