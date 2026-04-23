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2026 Strawberry Days Festival Veteran Outreach

Close-up of fresh red strawberries with green leaves.

Stop by the VA booth at the 2026 Strawberry Day Festival to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned

When:

Sat. Jun 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Two Rivers Park

740 Devereux Rd

Glenwood Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

Stop by the VA booth at the 2026 Strawberry Day Festival to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

  • Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
  • Find out what resources you are eligible for.
  • Ready to enroll in VA health care?

Other VA events

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