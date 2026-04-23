2026 Strawberry Days Festival Veteran Outreach
Stop by the VA booth at the 2026 Strawberry Day Festival to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned
When:
Sun. Jun 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Two Rivers Park
740 Devereux Rd
Glenwood Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
Stop by the VA booth at the 2026 Strawberry Day Festival to get 1-on-1 assistance to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:
- Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Ready to enroll in VA health care?