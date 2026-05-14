VET Connect Station | Enroll for VA Health Care

Ready to enroll in VA Health Care? Join us on June 16th to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. Ready to enroll in VA Health Care? Join us on June 16th to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.



📅 Date: June 16, 2026

🕛 Time: 9:00am - 1:00pm

📍 Location:

Mesa County Work Force Center

512 ½ Rd

Grand Junction, CO 81501.