Cattlemen’s Days Veteran Outreach

Ready to enroll in VA Health Care? Join us on July 10th at the Cattlemen’s Days Festival to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.



Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just stop by the VA Outreach tent at Cattlemen's Days.



📅 Date: July 10, 2026

🕛 Time: 1:00pm - 6:30pm

📍 Location:

Fred R. Field Western Heritage Center and Fairgrounds

275 S. Spruce St.

Gunnison, CO 81230