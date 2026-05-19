Women Veteran Coffee Hour Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jun 4, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. MT
Where:
Western Region One Source
482 28 Rd
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Interested in discovering more about the Women Veteran Program at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System?
Join us on June 4th at the Women Veteran Coffee Hour Town Hall!
In this Veteran Town Hall, we will cover the following subjects:
- Facility Updates
- Overview of Medical Services
- PACT Act Eligibility
- Overview of the VET Center
- Overview of Suicide Prevention Program