Summer VET FEST
When:
Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Downtown Grand Junxction
Intersection of 5th St. and Main St.
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Ready to enroll in VA Health Care? Join us downtown Grand Junction on August 27th to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
Time: 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
Location: Downtown Grand Junction
Intersection of 5th St. and Main St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Learn more about:
· VA Health Care Enrollment
· Suicide Prevention
· Recreation Therapy
· Veterans Benefits
· Women Veteran Program
· PACT Act
Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just stop by the VA Outreach tents.