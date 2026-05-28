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Summer VET FEST

Graphic of American flag with text: Summer VET FEST Grand Junction Farmers Market.

When:

Thu. Aug 27, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Downtown Grand Junxction

Intersection of 5th St. and Main St.

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Ready to enroll in VA Health Care? Join us downtown Grand Junction on August 27th to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

Time: 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Location: Downtown Grand Junction
                     Intersection of 5th St. and Main St.
                     Grand Junction, CO 81501

Learn more about:
    · VA Health Care Enrollment
    · Suicide Prevention
    · Recreation Therapy
    · Veterans Benefits
    · Women Veteran Program
    · PACT Act

Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just stop by the VA Outreach tents.

Other VA events

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