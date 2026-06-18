VA Freedom 250 Event

We are thrilled to invite you to join us for the Freedom 250 Celebration at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System!

Mark your calendars for a day dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes.

This special event is an opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans and explore a variety of resource booths from different departments. Whether you're looking for information, support, or simply a day of camaraderie, there's something for everyone. Additionally, we will have VA enrollment experts available to assist any unenrolled Veterans. It's a great chance to learn about the benefits and services available to you.

Let's come together to celebrate freedom and the incredible sacrifices made by our Veterans. We look forward to seeing you there and making this day memorable!