Moab Veteran Town Hall
When:
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Grand County EMS BLDG
520 E 100 N
Moab, UT
Cost:
Free
Join us at our Moab Veteran Town Hall to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
This town hall will focus on the following topics:
- Facility Updates
- VA Health Care Enrollment
- PACT Act Overview
- VET Center Overview
- Q&A Session
Do not miss this chance to find out what resources you are eligible for.
For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410