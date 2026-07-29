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Moab Veteran Town Hall

American flag waving against a sunset sky background.

When:

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Grand County EMS BLDG

520 E 100 N

Moab, UT

Cost:

Free

Join us at our Moab Veteran Town Hall to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. 

This town hall will focus on the following topics:

  • Facility Updates
  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • PACT Act Overview
  • VET Center Overview
  • Q&A Session

Do not miss this chance to find out what resources you are eligible for.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410

Other VA events

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