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Peer 180 Recovery Rally

VA Outreach Team at Peer 180 Recovery Rally poster.

When:

Sat. Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Hawthorne Park

400 Gunnison Ave

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Stop by our VA Outreach Tent to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. 

The following resources will be provided at our Outreach Tent:

  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • Peer Support Program
  • Mental Health Services

Do not miss this chance to find out what services you are eligible for.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410

Other VA events

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