Peer 180 Recovery Rally
When:
Sat. Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Hawthorne Park
400 Gunnison Ave
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Stop by our VA Outreach Tent to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
The following resources will be provided at our Outreach Tent:
- VA Health Care Enrollment
- Peer Support Program
- Mental Health Services
Do not miss this chance to find out what services you are eligible for.
For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410