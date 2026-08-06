Join Us at the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival
When:
Sat. Aug 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT
Where:
Montrose Rotary Amphitheater
410 Shanes Way
Montrose, CO
Cost:
Free
This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the services and support we offer to Veterans and their families. We'll be there to connect, answer your questions, and provide valuable resources.
Plus, who can resist the charm of summer festivities and the delicious taste of sweet corn?
Bring your friends and family for a day filled with fun, community spirit, and informative conversations. We can't wait to see you there!
See you soon!