Veteran Resource Tour

Join us at our VA Outreach Tent in the parking lot of the Mesa County Work Force Center.

Ready to enroll in VA Health Care?

Join us at our VA Outreach Tent in the parking lot of the Mesa County Work Force Center on August 18th to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

Learn more about

VA Health Care Enrollment

Suicide Prevention

PACT Act

Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just stop by the VA Outreach tents.