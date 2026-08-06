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Veteran Resource Tour

Stop by the Veteran Resource Tent!

Join us at our VA Outreach Tent in the parking lot of the Mesa County Work Force Center.

When:

Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Mesa County Work Force Center

512 29 ½ Rd

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Ready to enroll in VA Health Care?

Join us at our VA Outreach Tent in the parking lot of the Mesa County Work Force Center on August 18th to discover more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

Learn more about

  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • Suicide Prevention
  • PACT Act

Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just stop by the VA Outreach tents. 

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