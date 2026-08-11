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Delta County Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo

Poster for Delta County Veterans Health Care &amp; Benefits Expo.

When:

Fri. Oct 9, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Delta Elks Lodge

563 Main St

Delta, CO

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Delta County Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo to get 1-on-1 assistance with enrolling in VA Health Care and learning more about the services offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. 

The following resources are available at the VA Outreach event. 

  • Mental Health Services Overview
  • Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
  • VET Center Overview
  • Health Care Services Overview
  • VA Health Care Enrollment

Do not miss this chance to enroll in VA Health Care and to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410

Other VA events

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