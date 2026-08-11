Delta County Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo
When:
Fri. Oct 9, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Delta Elks Lodge
563 Main St
Delta, CO
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Delta County Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo to get 1-on-1 assistance with enrolling in VA Health Care and learning more about the services offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
The following resources are available at the VA Outreach event.
- Mental Health Services Overview
- Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
- VET Center Overview
- Health Care Services Overview
- VA Health Care Enrollment
Do not miss this chance to enroll in VA Health Care and to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.