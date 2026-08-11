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Walk for Hope Telluride Veteran Outreach

Poster for VA Outreach Team "Walk for Hope" with participants in blue shirts.

When:

Sun. Sep 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Telluride Town Park

399 E Pacific Ave

Telluride, CO

Cost:

Free

Stop by our VA Outreach at the Walk for Hope event in Telluride Colorado to learn more about Mental Health Services at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. 

The following resources are available at the VA Outreach tent

  • Mental Health Services Overview
  • Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
  • Postvention
  • VA Health Care Enrollment

Do not miss this chance to learn more about Mental Health Services at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410

Other VA events

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