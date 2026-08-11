Walk for Hope Telluride Veteran Outreach
When:
Sun. Sep 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Telluride Town Park
399 E Pacific Ave
Telluride, CO
Cost:
Free
Stop by our VA Outreach at the Walk for Hope event in Telluride Colorado to learn more about Mental Health Services at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
The following resources are available at the VA Outreach tent
- Mental Health Services Overview
- Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
- Postvention
- VA Health Care Enrollment
Do not miss this chance to learn more about Mental Health Services at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.