Pathways to Hope Mental Health Summit
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Western Region One Source
482 28 Rd
Grand Junction, CO
Cost:
Free
Join us at our annual Mental Health Summit to learn more about Mental Health resources and programs at VA Western Colorado Health Care System. This summit will focus on the following topics:
- Mental Health Services Overview
- Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
- Postvention
- VA Health Care Enrollment
Do not miss this chance to learn more about Mental Health Services at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.