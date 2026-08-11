Skip to Content

Pathways to Hope Mental Health Summit

Graphic poster with purple and white theme. Text reads "Pathways to Hope" with mountain and path imagery.

When:

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Western Region One Source

482 28 Rd

Grand Junction, CO

Cost:

Free

Join us at our annual Mental Health Summit to learn more about Mental Health resources and programs at  VA Western Colorado Health Care System. This summit will focus on the following topics:

  • Mental Health Services Overview
  • Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
  • Postvention
  • VA Health Care Enrollment

Do not miss this chance to learn more about Mental Health Services at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410

Other VA events

Last updated: 