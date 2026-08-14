Gunnison Veteran Town Hall

Join us at this Veteran Town Hall to learn more about the services offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

The following topics will be discussed at this Town Hall:

Facility Updates

Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies

VET Center Overview

Health Care Services Overview

VA Health Care Enrollment

Do not miss this chance to enroll in VA Health Care and to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410