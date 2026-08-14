Gunnison Veteran Town Hall
When:
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. MT
Where:
American Legion Post 54
501 E Virginia Avenue
Gunnison, CO
Cost:
Free
Join us at this Veteran Town Hall to learn more about the services offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
The following topics will be discussed at this Town Hall:
- Facility Updates
- Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
- VET Center Overview
- Health Care Services Overview
- VA Health Care Enrollment
Do not miss this chance to enroll in VA Health Care and to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.
For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410