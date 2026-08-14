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Gunnison Veteran Town Hall

Poster for Veteran Town Hall event on October 14.

When:

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. MT

Where:

American Legion Post 54

501 E Virginia Avenue

Gunnison, CO

Cost:

Free

Join us at this Veteran Town Hall to learn more about the services offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. 

The following topics will be discussed at this Town Hall: 

  • Facility Updates
  • Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies
  • VET Center Overview
  • Health Care Services Overview
  • VA Health Care Enrollment

Do not miss this chance to enroll in VA Health Care and to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410

Other VA events

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