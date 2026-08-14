Mesa County Veteran Health Care and Benefits Expo

Join us at the Mesa County Veteran Health Care & Benefits Expo to get 1-on-1 assistance with enrolling in VA Health Care and learning more about the services offered at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

The following resources are available at the VA Outreach event.

Mental Health Services Overview

Suicide Prevention tactics and strategies

VET Center Overview

Health Care Services Overview

VA Health Care Enrollment

Do not miss this chance to enroll in VA Health Care and to learn more about the VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

For questions about this event, please contact our Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410