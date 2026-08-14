Hey everyone! It's that time of year again—our 4th Annual Trunk or Treat event is just around the corner!

Join us for a spooktacular day of fun on Saturday, October 24th, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center Back Parking Lot, located at 2121 North Ave, 81503.

Bring your family and friends for an afternoon filled with creatively decorated trunks, treats, and a whole lot of fun! Our Community Living Center Residents love seeing everyone in their costumes!

Parking: To ensure everyone's safety, please park in the parking garage or the front parking lot and avoid driving into the back lot.

Interested in showcasing your trunk? We’d love to have you! The deadline to register as a trunk host is October 1, 2026.

For more information or to sign up to host a trunk, please contact us at VHAGRJPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a frightfully delightful day. We can't wait to see you there!