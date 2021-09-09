 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Women Veterans virtual town hall

A group of women Veterans

Western Colorado Health Care System Women Veterans virtual town hall 

When
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MST

Western Colorado Health Care System’s (WCHCS) Women Veterans Program invites you to participate in a Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall. 

Please join us to discover what WCHCS has to offer and learn about topics such as: Women’s Specialty Care, Mental Health, Care in the Community, Holistic Services and Veterans Benefits.  We will also invite questions and feedback from participants to help us better understand your needs so we can ensure comprehensive services to women Veterans.

Date: Sept. 14 5:30-7:00 p.m. MT.

When it’s time, join your TEAMS meeting from your computer/smartphone.

Join by phone (audio only): +1-872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 148 552 359#

Email the Western Colorado Women Veteran program manager with questions:

 

See all events
Last updated: