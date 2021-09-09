Western Colorado Health Care System’s (WCHCS) Women Veterans Program invites you to participate in a Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall.

Please join us to discover what WCHCS has to offer and learn about topics such as: Women’s Specialty Care, Mental Health, Care in the Community, Holistic Services and Veterans Benefits. We will also invite questions and feedback from participants to help us better understand your needs so we can ensure comprehensive services to women Veterans.

Date: Sept. 14 5:30-7:00 p.m. MT.

When it’s time, join your TEAMS meeting from your computer/smartphone.

Join by phone (audio only): +1-872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 148 552 359#

Email the Western Colorado Women Veteran program manager with questions: