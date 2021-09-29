Grand Junction VA - Campus Map

Directions

Take I-70 West toward Grand Junction. Exit the interstate at Exit 37 on to Highway US 6 (Business I-70) toward Grand Junction. After about 2 miles turn right on to North Avenue. Follow North Avenue to the intersection of North Avenue and 23rd Street, turn left at this intersection. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System will then be on your right.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Grand Junction VA Medical Center, 2121 North Avenue

Grand Junction, CO 81501-6428

Intersection:

North Avenue and 23rd Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Coordinates:

39°4'38.20"N 108°32'24.87"W