News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Western Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Western Colorado health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 970-244-1324.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) today announced it is helping 38 states and territories with their response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), providing care, services and supplies to hundreds of non-Veterans in this time of uncertainty.