Montrose VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic Temporary Closures

PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2025

Montrose , CO — Attention Montrose Veterans!

The Montrose VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be closed for updates from February 10th to February 14th, with another closure scheduled from March 3rd to March 7th.

During these closures, services will still be accessible through phone calls, and secure messaging on My HealtheVet. Limited medical services will be available at the Welcome Home Alliance Center for Veterans, located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, CO 81401.

If you require immediate medical attention, please visit the emergency department or urgent care at the VA Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. If you cannot travel to Grand Junction and must go to a community emergency department, please call the 72-hour emergency notification number at 844-724-7842 within 72 hours of your admission.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

If you have any questions or need to contact the medical staff, please dial 970-242-0731.