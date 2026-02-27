VA Western Colorado HCS upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Grand Junction, CO - VA Western Colorado HCS today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Western Colorado HCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Replace Boilers and Controls, Phase 2

Renovate Urgent Care Building 1

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Western Colorado HCS to achieve that goal,” said Interim Director Mathew Tekansik. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: