VA Western Colorado HCS upgrades health care infrastructure
PRESS RELEASE
February 27, 2026
Grand Junction, CO - VA Western Colorado HCS today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
VA Western Colorado HCS improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:
- Replace Boilers and Controls, Phase 2
- Renovate Urgent Care Building 1
“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Western Colorado HCS to achieve that goal,” said Interim Director Mathew Tekansik. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
Media contacts
Stephanie McAntee, Director of Communications and Community Development
Phone: