VA Western Colorado Health Care System Announces Women Veteran Tea Party and Appreciation Day

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2025

Grand Junction , CO — The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is proud to host its annual Women Veteran Tea Party and Appreciation Day, an event dedicated to honoring and connecting Women Veterans in our community.

Scheduled for June 14, 2025, this special gathering promises an afternoon of camaraderie, activities, and heartfelt appreciation.

Women Veterans are invited to join us for a delightful tea party, complete with an array of engaging activities designed to foster connections and celebrate their invaluable contributions. This event is a unique opportunity for attendees to network with fellow Women Veterans, share stories, and create lasting memories.

Spaces are limited to the first 100 Women Veterans, so early registration is encouraged. To secure your spot, please register by June 2, 2025. Interested participants can call 970-242-0731, ext. 2192 to register and receive further details.

"We are thrilled to host this event, which not only celebrates the achievements of Women Veterans but also provides a platform for them to connect and support one another," said Ramona O’Neill, Women Veteran Program Manager. "It is a day dedicated to showing our deep appreciation for their service and sacrifices."

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System remains committed to supporting our nation's Veterans, and events like this are a testament to our dedication to fostering a strong and supportive community for all Veterans.

For more information, please contact:

Women Veteran Program

VA Western Colorado Health Care System

Phone: 970-242-0731

About VA Western Colorado Health Care System:

The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is dedicated to providing quality care and services to Veterans. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

VA Western Colorado Health Care System